Coolpad Cool 3 with dewdrop notch display, Android Pie launched: Price, specifications, features

Coolpad on Tuesday launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. Called Coolpad Cool 3, the latest smartphone comes with dewdrop notch display and Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is available both online and offline for Rs 5,999.

Coolpad Cool 3 comes with two rear cameras including 8-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Cool 3 features 5.71 inch full vision, HD+ display.

The smartphone is powered by Unisco processor with AI, AR and VR capabilities. It houses a 3,000mAh battery. Cool 3 comes with 2 GB RAM+16 GB ROM. The phone also features Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor.

Coolpad Cool 3 will be available in four colours Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo and Teal Green.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:26 IST