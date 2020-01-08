e-paper
Coolpad just launched the cheapest 5G smartphone we've seen so far: Here are the details

Coolpad just launched the cheapest 5G smartphone we’ve seen so far: Here are the details

The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 765 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery.

Jan 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Coolpad’s Legacy 5G is not the flashiest phone out there, but it is “to be priced below $400” (Rs 28,000 approx) and that makes it the cheapest.
5G integration is on the rise with more and more smartphone manufacturers lining up to make 5G-ready devices, the ones in the market have not exactly been the affordable ones. Thanks to Qualcomm announcing a smartphone processor that comes equipped with the 5G modem, which is not its flagship offering – the Snapdragon 765/765G – the era of affordable 5G devices is here.

And even before others can get going, a relatively unknown smartphone brand has announced the cheapest 5G device we have seen yet.

Coolpad’s Legacy 5G is not the flashiest phone out there, but it is “to be priced below $400” (Rs 28,000 approx) and that makes it the cheapest.

The Coolpad 5G smartphone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset and the smartphone will be available for purchase in Q2 2020. However, it doesn’t look like it is going to hit the Indian market any time soon.

Other key specifications of the Coolpad Legacy 5G include a dual-camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10 support and a teardrop notch. Since it is an IPS LCD panel, Coolpad did not add an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB.

The dual camera setup on the back has a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, Coolpad has added a 16MP selfie camera. And there is also the 3.5mm headphone jack and the smartphone runs Android 10 out of the box,

The phone operates on sub-6GHz spectrum and will be supported by T-Mobile and AT&T’s 5G networks. It will also work on Sprint’s network and other rural carriers. The phone will be available unlocked through Coolpad and Amazon as well as other US retailers.

