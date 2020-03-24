Coronavirus: 5 food ordering apps that you can use during the lockdown

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:40 IST

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the pace of our nation. Several cities across the nation have been put on lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Malls and other public places have been shut down, movement of traffic has been curtailed and restaurants have been asked to take pick-up and delivery orders only. Needless to say that the situation is grim. But what if you feel hungry and have nothing left to cook at home? Or what if you don’t know how to cook and you run out of your secret stash?

Thankfully, food delivery apps are there for your rescue. You may not be able to visit a restaurant but you sure can bring the restaurant to your home. Or at least a part of it home.

Here are some of the food delivery apps that you can try:

Zomato: This is one of the most popular options out there. You can download the Zomato app and check the menu of a number of restaurants and eateries around your location and order food at home. Be it Chinese, Italian or North Indian, you can select the food that you want to order from a wide array of registered restaurants in Zomato.

You can check ratings and reviews of the eateries before ordering the food and track your food from the time it is being prepared till it reaches your doorstep.

In view of the coronavirus, Zomato has introduced a contactless delivery option. Once you choose contactless delivery, the food will be put on a clean surface outside your door, maybe a table. The delivery executive will then click a photo of the food and send it to you. You can open the door and pick up your food.

Swiggy: This app is known for offering lucrative discount and cashback offers. You can search for food according to cuisines. It has a live tracking option for food delivery and payments can made through cash, UPI or other online payment modes.

Cure Fit: Staying at home does not mean you will add on those extra kilos. While you can exercise to stay fit, you can also pair it with the right kind of food. Wondering how? You can order a healthy meal from Cure Fit. Immunity booster foods, shakes, snacks, juices, desserts, protein bars, cookies and yoghurt, this online food ordering app has it all.

If you do not wish to compromise on your health amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, you can try ordering your next meal from Cure Fit’s Eat Fit.

Box 8: If you have a late-night craving for food, Box 8 is an option for you. The food delivery app accepts orders till 1AM and provides assurance that the delivery will take just 38 minutes if you live in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Gurugram.

There are quite a number of discounts and offers available on the food. You can avail a flat 50% discount on your first order from Box8.

Fresh Menu: From healthy food to appetizers, wraps and sandwiches, pizza, dessert, beverage, snacks, Fresh Menu online food delivery app offers you everything! The app claims that it has a new menu for each day. Through Fresh Menu, you can also schedule orders, track where your food is and claim those exciting offers.