Coronavirus: After Netflix and YouTube, Amazon, Apple cut streaming quality in Europe

Amazon and Apple have announced they will also reduce the streaming quality of their videos in Europe in order to lessen the load on broadband networks.

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple TV+ streaming quality has been lowered as well, resulting in lower resolution streams and heavily-compressed content with visibly blocky artifacts.
Netflix and YouTube recently cut down their streaming quality in Europe in a bid to reduce the load on internet network as more and more people turning to video streaming apps amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Now, Amazon and Apple have announced they will also reduce the streaming quality of their videos in Europe in order to lessen the load on broadband networks.

“We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand with so many people now at home full-time due to Covid-19. Prime Video is working with local authorities and internet service providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to The Guardian.

Amazon is currently reducing bitrate speeds in Europe, but is continuing to monitor the situation in the US and other countries around the world. Similarly, Apple TV+ streaming quality has been lowered as well, resulting in lower resolution streams and heavily-compressed content with visibly blocky artifacts.

The streaming content providers have been asked to lower streaming quality in Europe, so the lower streaming rates do not affect US and other countries.

Meanwhile, the US has not called on streaming content providers to implement data reduction measures. This means that users in the US get to see video content streamed by these services at standard streaming quality.

Internet usage is growing globally as more and more people opt to with from home amid the growing COVID-19 fears. Virgin Mobile has reportedly offered its customers 10GB of free data for use during their self-isolation.

(With agency inputs)

