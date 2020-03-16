Coronavirus: Apple Card holders get financial relief, can skip March payment

tech

Apple has offered its Card holders to skip March payment without incurring interest charges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard last year, Apple Card is both a digital and physical credit card that requires no number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card.

In an email to customers that was posted online by a Reddit user, Apple and Goldman Sachs said the move is to offer financial relief during the challenging time as US reels under the novel coronavirus spread.

“We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple said in the email.

“Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Customer Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges,’ the email added.

Apple Card comes with benefits like instant approval, zero fees on missing deadlines or going over the limit and daily cashback on purchases.

Customers can sign up for Apple Card in the Wallet app on their iPhone in minutes and start using it with Apple Pay right away in stores, in apps or online worldwide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week announced to temporarily close all retail stores outside of Greater China till March 27, along with committing $15 million to help with global recovery.

Apple has suspended all active shooting on Apple TV+ projects managed by outside studios, including “The Morning Show,” “Foundation,” “See,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Servant” and aceFor All Mankind” due to coronavirus crisis.

The company has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be in an entirely new online format this year.