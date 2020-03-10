Coronavirus effect: Apple changes cleaning guidelines for iPhones and other products

tech

Apple has already taken several steps to curb the spread of coronavirus for its employees. But it is now changing the iPhone’s cleaning instructions for end users so they can keep their devices free from getting infected. The official support website’s language has been tweaked to include that iPhone users can utilize alcohol wipe to clean the devices as well.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” says the support page.

Prior to this, Apple told iPhone users not to use powerful cleaning products that could’ve damaged the product’s oil repellent and water repellent builds.

In the updated support page, Apple still recommends users not to use bleach for cleaning iPhones and Mac devices. Users should also avoid getting moisture in any opening and should not submerge the Apple product in any of the cleaning agents. “Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces,” adds the page.

If you own any of the latest iPhones, which means either iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple recommends users to follow these guidelines:

-Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

-Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth—for example, a lens cloth.

-If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water.

-Avoid getting moisture in openings.

-Don’t use cleaning products or compressed air.

However, if you are using the iPhone XS, XS Max, X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus or 7, they can follow the same guidelines except for the “If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water” step.

For cleaning guidelines of other products such as speakers, peripherals, MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watch and more, you can visit the dedicated support website.