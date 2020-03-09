Coronavirus effect: Apple ‘warns’ of supply shortage for replacement iPhones

tech

Although Apple CEO Tim Cook said that China is gaining control over the coronavirus outbreak and things may be back to normal soon, it still seems to be affecting the company’s supply chain. As per a report by Bloomberg, the iPhone maker has ‘warned’ retail employees about the shortage of replacement iPhones. The firm has told the technical support staff that replacement iPhones, which are given to users while their original iPhones are repaired, will be short in supply for next two to four weeks.

This is not just limited to iPhones though. Some Apple Stores are reportedly running low on the supply of individual iPhone parts. Apple however, has not yet given any official comment on this yet.

The shortage of the replacement iPhones and the components is the first ever visible effect that we are seeing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Certain reports suggest Apple to be running tight in iPad Pro and iPhone 11 supplies around the globe as well.

The New York Post report re-confirms the claim. Even the carriers selling iPhones in the US are facing issues. “We don’t have an ETA on any of the shipments,” said a Verizon employee of an Upper East Side store. “It’s a Verizon-wide issue.”

So, while this may not affect all the users worldwide, those who have faulty iPhones or have broken it, they are likely to face the issue. For those unaware, Apple usually replaces the individual parts of the iPhones that are faulty. We are talking about screens, battery or cameras. However, if the device is heavily damaged, users get a loaner iPhone until their handsets are repaired.

However, on the brighter side, Apple has reopened most of its China stores. These were temporarily shut in all 42 locations in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.