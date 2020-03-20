Coronavirus: Facebook CEO is not sure if the company can handle video calling load

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 16:18 IST

It looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not sure if the social media giant can handle the video calling spike during the coronavirus outbreak. In a recent press call, Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp and Messenger video calling usually spike during new year time. However, the firm is witnessing a considerably good number of video callings from affected regions like Italy. And this is when the outbreak is limited to certain countries only.

“In terms of stats, we’re seeing very elevated levels of use in Italy and in all countries that have been affected. Calling, right -- so in terms of WhatsApp or Messenger for calling is more than double overall what it normally is,” said Zuckerberg.

He added that the company is preparing to handle the load since this trend is expected to rise even more as lockdowns take place in cities, leaving users with audio and video calling as the only option to talk to each other. “And just making sure that we can manage that is the challenge that we ‘re trying to make sure that we can stay in front of because of course right now this isn’t a massive outbreak in the majority of courtiers around the world yet, but it is – if it gets there then we really need to make sure we’re on top of this from an infrastructure perspective to make sure that things don’t melt down, and we can continue to provide the level of service that people need in a time like this,” said Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp is also likely to see a rise in image, video and text sharing since more offices shut around the globe and teams often talk on WhatsApp groups. And this issue doesn’t seem to be limited to WhatsApp but other such apps as well including Skype, Zoom and more.