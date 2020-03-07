Coronavirus: Google CEO lists efforts made by Youtube, Search and other teams for end-users

tech

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 18:46 IST

With the ever-rising concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus) on a global level, Google has announced some steps it is taking to make people more aware about it. The announcement comes directly from the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai via a blog post. Pichai talks about the number of measures that Google’s Maps, YouTube, Search and other teams are taking in order to keep them updated with the latest information, related videos and eliminate fake news around COVID-19.

SOS Alert

Pichai says that Google’s SOS Alert in Search is giving up to date information on coronavirus with safety tips and latest news directly from the World Health Organisation. The firm is also said to be expanding its Knowledge Panels for health conditions to include a COVID-19 panel.

YouTube

The Google CEO adds that YouTube will also be using its homepage to direct users to WHO or local authoritative organisations. It will also be donating ad inventory to governments and NGOs in the regions that are impacted. The firm is also removing any content that is claiming to prevent coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment.

Trust and Safety team

Google’s Trust and Safety team, as Pichai says, “has been working around the clock and across the globe to safeguard our users from phishing, conspiracy theories, malware and misinformation, and we are constantly on the lookout for new threats.”

Google ads

Pichai says that Google is also blocking all the ads that are exploiting on coronavirus. The firm has already blocked thousands of ads over the few weeks. “We are also helping WHO and government organizations run PSA ads,” adds the Pichai.

Free Hangouts Meet video-conferencing

Google has already started rolling out free access to advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing ability to all the G Suite and G Suite for Education customers. This will go on until July 1 this year.

Pichai says that within Google, some of the offices have shifted to a work-from-home status so the employees stay safe and it doesn’t impact the business as well.

It is worth adding that Google recently announced that it is cancelling the annual developer’s conference – Google IO this year due to coronavirus concerns. The company also said that all the participants who had purchased the tickets for its upcoming event would receive a full refund by March 13.