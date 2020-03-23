Coronavirus: How Google Assistant can help you wash hands better

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 08:07 IST

The coronavirus outbreak has completely disrupted the world. Amid the ongoing pandemic, companies are taking a series of steps to disseminate right information about the outbreak to the users. Adding to this series of steps, Google has introduced a new command for Google Assistant that is aimed at helping people wash their hands better.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that people wash their hands properly for at least 40 seconds in order to clean them properly to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, Google has added a command to the Google Assistant that assists users to wash their hands according to the recommended guidelines.

All users need to do is say, “Hey Google, help me wash my hands.” On doing so, Google Assistant starts playing a 19-line long song that goes on for 40 seconds or the recommended length of the washing hands. It’s set by the default voice irrespective of the voice or the celebrity voice you have set.

Google Assistant can help you and your family put the handwashing best practices from @WHO to use. 🧼



Just say "#HeyGoogle, help me wash my hands," and Google Assistant will play a song for 40 seconds. pic.twitter.com/aZRLpas816 — Google (@Google) March 20, 2020

What’s more? On Android smartphones and iPhones, the Google Assistant shows the complete lyrics of the song that it is playing and on smart displays, such as the Nest Hub, it shows graphics of colourful soap bubbles.

Separately, Google has also launched a website dedicated to coronavirus. It gives all the latest information to users about the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to that, the website that can be accessed at google.com/covid 19/ has shortlinks to FAQ pages by the WHO.