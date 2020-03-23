Coronavirus: How to sanitise smartphones, laptops and other accessories

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:16 IST

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Amid the present situation companies and governments are taking extensive measures to sanitise their offices and warehouses and localities. Amid the given scenario, it is important that we not only sanitise our homes but also our gadgets such as smartphones and laptops that are some of the most touched surfaces that we encounter in our everyday lives. This also makes these gadgets a breeding ground for viruses.

Hence, it is important that you sanitise or thoroughly clean all your electronic devices.

That said, the trick to dodge potential infection coming from these electronic devices is to not only clean these devices properly but also practice proper personal hygiene, that is, keeping your hands cleaned, not touching your face and maintaining proper social distance among other things.

Using disinfectant wipes

Coming back to electronic devices, disinfectant wipes are one of the easiest ways to clean all your electronic devices and keep them virus free. You can use Clorox wipes to clean your smartphones. Alternatively you can use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes to clean your smartphones. Apple has already approved these wipes for their smartphones and as per a report by the Wall Street Journal, Google has also cleared the use of these wipes for cleaning their Pixel devices. Safe to say that you can use these wipes for cleaning any other smartphone that you are using.

However, do not use rubbing alcohol for cleaning your smartphone screens or other electronic devices.

You can also use these wipes for cleaning other electronic devices such as laptops, headphones and speakers that you are using in your homes and offices.

UV sanitisers

Apart from using wipes you can also use a UV sanitiser, such as the Soap Phone Go, to clean your electronic device. This trick, however, works only in case of smartphones as it requires the device to be placed inside a case wherein it is bombarded with UV light which in turn disinfects it.

However, one thing to note here is that there is no evidence that shows that UV light can kill COVID-19 virus yet.