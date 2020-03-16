Coronavirus: Instagram starts showing information on top of the feed

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:11 IST

We are already seeing big tech firms like Google, Apple and others contributing and making users aware of COVID-19 and giving them useful tips. We have seen Facebook too taking steps in the same direction. However, the social media giant’s Instagram is now also doing its bit to make people aware about coronavirus. The photo and videos sharing app will act as a news source by showing coronavirus prevention tips up top on the user’s feed. The tab shown will link to information coming from the World Health Organization and local health ministries, reports TechCrunch.

The report adds that the information tab in the Instagram app will also show messages like “Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus: See the latest information from the World Health Organization so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Go to who.int.” As mentioned by the company spokesperson to TechCrunch, this new information tab will start showing up to users in those countries that are having a significant impact from coronavirus.

Also reported is that Instagram is hiding COVID-19-related augmented reality effects when users try to search it. This is being done in order to limit the disinformation regarding coronavirus and the jokes being made around it.

Earlier this month, Instagram announced that it is removing harmful misinformation related to COVID-19. When a user tapped on the hashtag related to coronavirus, the app will show resources from WHO and other local health authorities. The team was also sending certain posts to its fact-checking team to see if they were legit or not.

We’re working to keep the Instagram community safe and informed on COVID-19. Here’s an update on some of the changes we’ve made so far: — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) March 6, 2020

Instagram and Facebook have already banned ads and commercial listings related to selling masks.

“We’re banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks. We’re monitoring COVID-19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” tweeted Rob Leathern who leads Trust/Integrity team (for ads and business products) at Facebook.