Coronavirus: Mahindra group to manufacture ventilators, offer resorts as healthcare homes, says Anand Mahindra

tech

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:20 IST

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has created a shortage of healthcare supplies as new cases get detected around the globe everyday. Amid the ongoing pandemic, tech executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have already pledged to help the frontline organisations and healthcare workers as they tackle the virus outbreak. Joining the chain is Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra who has announced a series of measures that his company would be taking to help the healthcare professionals and organisations.

In a series of Tweets, Mahindra said that the Mahindra Group would be manufacturing ventilators and offers Mahindra resorts as a temporary healthcare home as the country battles the virus outbreak.

“To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities,” he wrote in a tweet.

—To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

—At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. (3/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

He also said that the Mahindra Group was ready to assist the Indian government and the army in erecting temporary healthcare facilities to tackle the ongoing outbreak. Additionally, the Mahindra Group CEO said that he would create a fund to help small businesses and self-employed people, who are worst hit by this outbreak. “I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem,” he added in his tweet.

—We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems (5/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Separately, Cook has pledged to donate millions of masks to healthcare professionals in the US while the Alibaba founder has pledged to donate emergency medical supplies to 10 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The list includes 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilators and thermometers.