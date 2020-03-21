e-paper
Tech / Coronavirus: Ola to compensate driver-partners and spouses with up to Rs 30,000 if tested positive

Coronavirus: Ola to compensate driver-partners and spouses with up to Rs 30,000 if tested positive

Ola’s driver-partners and their spouses can avail the compensation from the day they get tested positive for COVID-19.

Mar 21, 2020 14:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ola has announced its plan to compensate driver-partners if tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ola has announced its plan to compensate driver-partners if tested positive for the coronavirus.(Ola)
         

Ola announced it will offer compensation up to Rs 30,000 to its driver-partners who test positive for the coronavirus. This is available for all of Ola’s driver-partners working in ‘Ola Bike’, ‘Ola Auto’, ‘Ola Rentals’ and ‘Outstation’.

Ola will offer this floater on a daily basis starting from the day the employee gets tested positive for COVID-19. Ola will offer Rs 1,000 per day for a maximum of 21 days. This amount is applicable for the driver-partners’ spouses as well.

“This will include hospital and home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the Government norms from time to time. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents,” Ola said in a release.

Ola has also partnered with online doctor consultation app ‘Mfine’ which its driver-partners can use for free medical help. Each driver-partner is given three free Mfine consultations which they can use for themselves or their family members.

Ola along with Uber earlier today suspended its ride-sharing services. Ola Share which allows ride-sharing for up to four passengers will not be available in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also pushing for social distancing with its decision to suspend Ola Share. Similarly, Uber has also suspended its ‘Uber Pool’ service in the country.

India has so far recorded a total of 258 COVID-19 positive cases with 22 fresh cases reported today.

