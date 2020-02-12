e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus Outbreak: Foxconn plans to resume production by Feb end

Coronavirus Outbreak: Foxconn plans to resume production by Feb end

The world’s largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80% of its production in China in March.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Taipei
Foxconn is one of the biggest producers of Apple iPhone.
Foxconn is one of the biggest producers of Apple iPhone.(Reuters)
         

Taiwan’s Foxconn hopes to resume 50% of its production in China by end of February, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the firm whose clients include tech giants such as Apple reopens plants closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80% of its production in China in March, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said, citing internal targets set by Foxconn’s chairman Liu Young-Way.

Foxconn’s plant reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China, which has killed more than 1,100 people with the World Health Organization warning of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech