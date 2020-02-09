e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus outbreak: Foxconn wants to restart its plant but China is blocking it

Coronavirus outbreak: Foxconn wants to restart its plant but China is blocking it

Public health experts carried out inspections at Foxconn’s factories in the southern city of Shenzhen and told the company that its factories had a “high risk of coronavirus infection”, making them unsuitable for a production restart.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Foxconn has temporarily shut down its plants in China due to Coronavirus outbreak.
Foxconn has temporarily shut down its plants in China due to Coronavirus outbreak. (REUTERS)
         

China has blocked a plan by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Public health experts carried out inspections at Foxconn’s factories in the southern city of Shenzhen and told the company that its factories had a “high risk of coronavirus infection”, making them unsuitable for a production restart, the newspaper said, citing four people familiar with the matter without identifying them.

A Foxconn iPhone plant will also not restart work in the central city of Zhengzhou on Monday, the report added.

Taiwan’s Foxconn said operation schedules for its facilities in China followed the recommendations of local governments, but declined to comment on specific production facilities.

“We have not received any requests from our customers on the need to resume production earlier (than the local governments’ recommendations),” the company said in an emailed statement.

Foxconn could see a “big” production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

tags
top news
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
‘India deserved a lesson,’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson,’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech