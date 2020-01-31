e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Galaxy S20 accessories supply chain might be hit

Coronavirus outbreak: Galaxy S20 accessories supply chain might be hit

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 213 people in China could lead to delay in the accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series that are coming out of the country.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 213 people in China could lead to delay in the accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series that are coming out of the country.
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 213 people in China could lead to delay in the accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series that are coming out of the country.(REUTERS)
         

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 213 people in China could lead to delay in the accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series that are coming out of the country.

According to the website MobileFun, it has already started receiving emails from a variety of brands and suppliers detailing delays that could make it very difficult for early S20 adopters to purchase cases, screen protectors and other device specific accessories at launch.

Samsung’s flagship “Unpacked” event a under two weeks away but, the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus and the subsequent extension of the Chinese New Year holiday by the Chinese government will have consequences for the upcoming smartphones and their potential buyers.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Hackers are tricking people into downloading malware via emails

With the majority of phone cases and glass screen protectors manufactured in China, including the extremely popular, Samsung partnered Whitestone Dome, owners of the new S20 phones will likely have to wait in order provide their phone with enhanced protection, the report added.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the deadly virus could also impact Apple’s business as its Foxconn facility in Wuhan “could quickly become overrun with an outbreak, potentially putting workers at unnecessary risk and effectively shutting down production”.

In addition to asking many employees to stay at home, the Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturing firm has also enhanced employee health monitoring at the Wuhan factory.

