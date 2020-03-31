Coronavirus outbreak: Huawei offers 5G thermal imaging solution to Indian authorities

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:26 IST

As the number of coronavirus cases and related deaths rise in India, Chinese tech giant Huawei has offered its help to the Indian authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19. “We are working on solutions to apply our learnings and experience from China to the current situation in India and help combat Covid-19 with new technology such as remote temperature monitoring,” stated Huawei India CEO, Jay Chen to the Economic Times.

The firm is said to offer the same technology that was used in home country China to stop the spread – 5G+ thermal imaging. The tech is said to accurately monitor the temperature of a moving object in real time with contacting them. “We at Huawei in India offer to work with the government of India, industry and local ecosystem to make our contribution to fighting this recent pandemic based on our social responsibilities,” added Chen.

Also read: China proposes a change to the internet for new age-tech, raises privacy concerns: Report

According to Huawei India, the use of 5G in public health domain might help countries in exploring new technology and using them to get hold of diseases like coronavirus. The company also gave examples on how the technology helped China curb the virus. “5G remote imaging diagnosis platforms for collaboration and 5G medical robots were also used to help care for quarantined patient,” said the firm. “The success of 5G applications in the public health domain could also inspire businesses in other sectors to leverage 5G’s popularity and explore new applications of the technology,” said Huawei India to the publication.

It is worth adding that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was supposed to begin 5G trials this month in the country but the plan seems to have been delayed due to the 21-day lockdown. In the past few days we have seen it focusing more on delivering stable data and voice connectivity to residents.