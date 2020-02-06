e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus outbreak: Nintendo says delays to Switch production, shipping ‘unavoidable’

Coronavirus outbreak: Nintendo says delays to Switch production, shipping ‘unavoidable’

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said last week that production in China of the Switch was being impacted by the virus.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
People stand in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017.
People stand in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017.(REUTERS)
         

Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday delays to production and shipping of its Switch console and peripherals like the Joy-Con controllers to the Japan market due to the coronavirus epidemic were “unavoidable”.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said last week that production in China of the popular device was being impacted by the virus.

Nintendo began moving part of its production to Vietnam from China in 2019 as supply chains were hit by the Sino-U.S. trade war, but it does not have enough capacity in the Southeast Asian nation to offset the disruption from the outbreak.

Supply of the Ring Fit Adventure gadget, already hard to find in some countries, is also being affected, Nintendo added.

The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with total confirmed infections standing at more than 28,000 there, while ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for the virus. Health experts have stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for the disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.

tags
top news
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech