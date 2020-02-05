e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus outbreak: POCO India says it has one month of Poco X2 stock ready for sale in India

Coronavirus outbreak: POCO India says it has one month of Poco X2 stock ready for sale in India

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2020 10:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Poco India has one month of stock of devices for sale in India.
Poco India has one month of stock of devices for sale in India.(Poco)
         

At a time when smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung have shut stores in China following the deadly coronavirus outbreak, POCO, an independent brand by Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, said on Tuesday that it is prepared to deal with the situation as of now.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and we read about it daily. Fortunately, for POCO, we have enough steps to take care of the situation including supplies. But I don’t know about the situation later,” C Manmohan, General Manager, POCO India, told IANS in an interaction.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has one month of stock of devices for sale in India, he added.

The coronavirus threat in the long run can severely impact the flow of key components required to assemble smartphones at manufacturing facilities of several Chinese players in India.

When asked if POCO would follow the same go-to market strategy as Xiaomi, Manmohan said: “Xiaomi is a lot bigger brand. I don’t think we are in a position to compete with them right now. We are starting to work with online channels first and will start expanding into offline channel later”.

The handset maker has partnered with e-commerce site Flipkart to sell the POCO X2 launched on Tuesday with a starting price of Rs 15,999 (6GB+64GB variant). The device will be available on the platform starting February 11.

ALSO READ: Poco X2 first impressions: This new smartphone is not the Poco F1 successor we had hoped for

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset-powered POCO X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following POCO F1 that was launched way back in 2018.

The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. POCO X2 runs Android 10 operating system (OS) and house a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging.

Currently, the company shares manufacturing facility in India with Xiaomi.

According to the company built on the mantra of “everything you need, nothing you don’t,” POCO X2 prioritises superlative user experience.

With a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device comes HDR10-certified.

Both the display and the rear of the phone come covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

top news
PM Modi announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in Lok Sabha
PM Modi announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in Lok Sabha
‘Petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal disses Amit Shah on AAP link to shooter charge
‘Petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal disses Amit Shah on AAP link to shooter charge
1st ODI live: Shami, Bumrah on the money as India look for early wickets
1st ODI live: Shami, Bumrah on the money as India look for early wickets
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Running behind excellence, money running behind him: Akhtar on IND prodigy
Running behind excellence, money running behind him: Akhtar on IND prodigy
Carnival, Kia’s answer to Innova, launched at Rs 24.95 lakh at Auto Expo
Carnival, Kia’s answer to Innova, launched at Rs 24.95 lakh at Auto Expo
Need best smartphones to play PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Here’s a list
Need best smartphones to play PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Here’s a list
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech