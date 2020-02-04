e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Samsung to shut down its experience store in China

Coronavirus outbreak: Samsung to shut down its experience store in China

Samsung will close its flagship store in downtown Shanghai until Sunday, the company said.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
The operation of the store will depend on the situation in China, Samsung said.
The operation of the store will depend on the situation in China, Samsung said.
         

Samsung Electronics Co will temporarily shut down its flagship store in China amid growing fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus, company officials here said on Monday.

Samsung will close its flagship store in downtown Shanghai until Sunday, the company said. The 800-square-metre store, the largest Samsung store in China, opened last October and sells various products, from smartphones to tablets.

“We decided to temporarily close the store for safety,” a company official said. “The operation of the store will depend on the situation in China”, Yonhap news agency reported.

Apple Inc announced on Sunday it will close all retail stores and corporate offices in mainland China amid the rapid spread of the novel virus.

Industry observers estimate that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China could hamper the global smartphone supply and demand.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, global shipments of smartphones may be 2 per cent less than expected this year because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The world’s No. 2 economy makes 70 per cent of all smartphones sold on the planet.

‘Will treat it as crime’: Kerala on China returnees dodging health officials
One month on, no arrests in JNU violence, probe panel yet to question victims
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
25 children, 2 captors and an 11-hour hostage crisis in UP’s Farrukhabad
Poco X2 launch livestream details, expected price, specs and more
Skoda Vision IN breaks cover in India to light up compact SUV segment
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
