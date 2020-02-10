Coronavirus outbreak: Samsung treads with caution at its Galaxy Unpacked event

tech

Coronavirus outbreak has witnessed a number of tech companies pulling out of MWC 2020 that is set to take place in Barcelona later this month. GSMA Association, the organisation that hosts the event, is also taking added precautionary measures for the safety of the attendees. Ahead of MWC 2020, Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, where the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone along with its Galaxy S20 lineup. Now a new report says that Samsung is proceeding with additional precautions amid the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Samsung is making hand sanitisers and face masks widely available at the event venue. The company has installed thermal imaging cameras at all the venue entrances to measure the body temperature of the attendees. Additionally, the company has also deployed medical supervisors at the event venue whom the attendees can consult if they display “unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms”.

Lastly, the company is reminding all the attendees of the US government’s travel restrictions, which bans people who have travelled to China in the past two weeks from entering the country. “Please note that the CDC recommends those who show symptoms of the Coronavirus to avoid contact with others and not travel while sick,” Samsung said according to the report.

Separately, the company is also mulling to pull out of the upcoming Mobile World Congress that has witnessed names like Amazon, LG, ZTE and Nvidia pulling out owing to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. According to a CNET report, Samsung is on the verge of pulling out of the event. However, it hasn’t confirmed its plans yet.