e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus outbreak: Vivo, Intel, Amdocs pull out of Mobile World Congress 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: Vivo, Intel, Amdocs pull out of Mobile World Congress 2020

Vivo and Intel are the latest to pull out of Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
A family wearing masks and make-shift protection gear wait for their train at the Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The death toll from the coronavirus climbed above 1,000, as the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak reported its highest number of fatalities yet.
A family wearing masks and make-shift protection gear wait for their train at the Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The death toll from the coronavirus climbed above 1,000, as the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak reported its highest number of fatalities yet.(Bloomberg)
         

Chinese handset company Vivo, chipset maker Intel and some other global brands on Tuesday announced to have pulled out of international telecom sector event Mobile World Congress 2020 due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

Oppo, a sister concern of Vivo, after evaluation of the situation has said that it will participate in the event as per schedule. 

“Vivo has been closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak and continuously evaluating planned activities. The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the present situation, we have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain,” Vivo said in a statement.  

Electronic chipset Intel too announced to have pulled out of the event due to apprehensions around novel coronavirus.

“While we appreciate the precautionary measures put into place by the GSM Association, we believe the safest option is not to attend MWC 2020 in Barcelona,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer, Amdocs -- software and services provider for communications sector. 

Last week, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson had said it will not participate.

GSM Association, organiser of Mobile World Congress, said that the coronavirus issue has created disruption for attendees specially 5,000-6,000 attendees from China. However, the global telecom industry body maintained that the event will continue as per schedule with extra precautions and stringent screening mechanism.

“We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei. Today, the GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020. While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong,” GSMA said in reply to an email query.

Oppo said that it has been closely observing its development and impact of the virus since its outbreak.  “When GSMA announced the event will proceed as planned, Oppo, after comprehensive self-evaluation and preparation, has decided to participate MWC 2020 as scheduled and present our latest product and leading-edge technology during the event,” Oppo said in a statement.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
Yashwant Sinha Congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Yashwant Sinha Congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech