e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Coronavirus: Realtime dashboard set up with latest updates from WHO, CDC

Coronavirus: Realtime dashboard set up with latest updates from WHO, CDC

There’s an online dashboard with live updates from the WHO, CDC on the spread of coronavirus.

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
People wearing masks walk across a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
People wearing masks walk across a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Efforts are being ramped up to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which originated from China. Coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly across the globe with confirmed cases in countries like the US, Australia, France and Germany. There is now a live dashboard with realtime updates on the spread of coronavirus.

Realtime data on coronavirus by the WHO, CDC, NHC and Dingxiangyuan are collated and produced in the form of a dashboard which can be accessed through this link. Here, users can scroll through the map and click on the highlighted cities and countries which are affected with coronavirus. This dashboard shows updates only on confirmed cases and deaths.

At the time of writing this story 6,057 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The highest number of cases is in Mainland China with 5,970 people confirmed to have been affected. Others include neighbouring countries like Thailand with 14, Hong Kong and Taiwan with 8 each, Japan with 7 and more. There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases for India as yet.

 

Countries are still on high alert including India which has set up a 24x7 helpline any queries relating to coronavirus. Anyone concerned can call 011-23978046 to find out the symptoms of coronavirus or get information on the nearest hospital they can visit.

Coronavirus originated from a seafood and animal market located in Wuhan, China. The symptoms of coronavirus are coughing, fever, pneumonia, shortness of breath, vomiting and diarrhea. The symptoms are also quite similar to those of common cold as well.

tags
top news
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
BJP internal survey says Shaheen Bagh may help boost tally in Delhi polls
BJP internal survey says Shaheen Bagh may help boost tally in Delhi polls
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
Apple to launch its three-year-old HomePod speaker in India soon
Apple to launch its three-year-old HomePod speaker in India soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech