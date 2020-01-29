Coronavirus: Realtime dashboard set up with latest updates from WHO, CDC

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:44 IST

Efforts are being ramped up to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which originated from China. Coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly across the globe with confirmed cases in countries like the US, Australia, France and Germany. There is now a live dashboard with realtime updates on the spread of coronavirus.

Realtime data on coronavirus by the WHO, CDC, NHC and Dingxiangyuan are collated and produced in the form of a dashboard which can be accessed through this link. Here, users can scroll through the map and click on the highlighted cities and countries which are affected with coronavirus. This dashboard shows updates only on confirmed cases and deaths.

At the time of writing this story 6,057 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The highest number of cases is in Mainland China with 5,970 people confirmed to have been affected. Others include neighbouring countries like Thailand with 14, Hong Kong and Taiwan with 8 each, Japan with 7 and more. There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases for India as yet.

Countries are still on high alert including India which has set up a 24x7 helpline any queries relating to coronavirus. Anyone concerned can call 011-23978046 to find out the symptoms of coronavirus or get information on the nearest hospital they can visit.

Coronavirus originated from a seafood and animal market located in Wuhan, China. The symptoms of coronavirus are coughing, fever, pneumonia, shortness of breath, vomiting and diarrhea. The symptoms are also quite similar to those of common cold as well.