Coronavirus: Reliance Jio doubles data on JioFibre, offers 10Mbps speed with no service charges

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:09 IST

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new measures it is taking for its customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The telco said it will offer connectivity on Jio Fibre without any service charges, and roll out double data plus non-Jio calling minutes for its mobile subscribers.

Reliance Jio’s fixed broadband service Jio Fibre will be available at 10 Mbps speed “wherever it is geographically feasible”. The telco said there will be no service charges for this. Jio also said its home gateway routers will be available with a minimum refundable deposit. As for existing Jio Fiber subscribers, they will get double data across all available plans.

For Jio mobile subscribers, the telco is offering double data on its 4G data vouchers. This was rolled out last week and it essentially doubles data and adds non-Jio calling minutes to all Jio 4G data vouchers at no extra cost. Jio’s 4G data vouchers are priced at Rs 11, 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. These 4G data vouchers are basically boosters and require an active Jio plan along with it.

Reliance Jio is also running a work from home plan priced at Rs 251. This one provides only data benefits to Jio users. On recharging the Rs 251 plan, Jio users get 2GB data per day for 51 days. In total, this plan offers 102GB of 4G data. There’s no SMS or calling minutes on this recharge plan though.

Last week, Jio’s subsidiary Haptik also rolled out the ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ on WhatsApp in partnership with the Indian government. This chatbot provides real-time updates on coronavirus via WhatsApp to users on queries about Covid-19, prevention tips, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers and more.