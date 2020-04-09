Coronavirus remedy found on TikTok lands 10 in hospital

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:49 IST

It is a truth (that should be) universally acknowledged, that TikTok is not the most reliable source of information for anything. Especially home remedies and especially in a time like this. To prove this point here is a case from Chittor.

A TikTok video with tips and home remedies for how to keep oneself safe from coronavirus has landed two families in the hospital. These two families from the Alapalli village that falls under the Byreddipalle mandal in Chittoor district, on Tuesday, drank juice made from Datura Stramonium seeds (locally called ummetha kaya) believing that it would protect them from getting Covid-19.

Datura Stramonium is more commonly known as jimsonweed (jimson weed) or devil’s snare and is known to be toxic.

“The two families, comprising 10 people, had watched videos on TikTok which said drinking the juice of ummetha would keep coronavirus away,” Byreddipalle Sub-Inspector of Police Muni Swamy told TNIE.

The 10 members fell ill after drinking the juice and were found in a semi-conscious state by their neighbours and taken to the nearest hospital. They were treated and discharged by Tuesday evening.

Chittoor’s District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah has appealed to the public to not to fall for rumours or follow home remedies that have not been verified by medical experts. Despite several advisories from state and central health departments and appeals from doctors to not trust unscientific remedies to fight Covid-19, people in rural areas are opting for fraudulent solutions they chance upon on social media.

“As of now, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. Trials are still underway. Stay home, stay safe, and follow the preventive measures issued by the health department,” Penchalaiah said.

There are also rumours doing rounds on social media that claim that country arrack is an antidote to the coronavirus and prices in certain areas have shot up due to that,