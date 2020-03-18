e-paper
coronavirus scare: Infosys vacates trainees from Mysuru campus

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bangalore, India.
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bangalore, India.(Bloomberg)
         

Software tech giant Infosys has taken a major step in a bid to keep its employees and now, trainees safe. Amidst the number of growing cases in Karnataka, the company has started sending back trainees from its Mysuru Global Education Centre.

“Infosys has advised trainees residing at its Global Education Centre in Mysuru to return home as soon as possible,” an Infosys spokesperson told IANS.

Also read: Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus

Also mentioned is that the firm has already made some travel arrangements for them. It is worth adding that the number of trainees could be in thousands.

Instead, Infosys plans to train the new recruits online instead. “Wherever it is feasible, we are enabling more and more employees and trainees to work and learn from home,” said the spokesperson.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the software major operating in 46 countries is limiting the number of people on Infosys campuses globally.

With inputs from IANS.

