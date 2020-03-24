Coronavirus: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India sale gets delayed due to state lockdowns

tech

A few days ago, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone in India. But at the time of the launch, the company also dropped a ‘surprise’ in the form of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. This is the more powerful variant in the new series and was supposed to hit the shelves on March 25 but it looks like those who wanted to get their hands on the particular smartphone, will have to wait for a few more days. This news comes from Xiaomi’s Redmi India handle on Twitter. The announcement states that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s first ever sale has been postponed. However, the company has not yet revealed the next date when it will be going on sale.

Xiaomi cites ‘recent state lockdowns’ as the reason for the delay. This is understandable considering the coronavirus outbreak and how government is asking more people to stay at homes so the COVID-19 virus doesn’t spread more.

On the brighter side, Xiaomi reconfirmed that the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro will take place as scheduled. The sale will be today at 12 noon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three variants priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

You get a smartphone featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor and has a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (120-degree) angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera. Backed by a 5020mAh battery, the smartphone supports 33W fast charging tech as well.