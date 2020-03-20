e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Coronavirus: YouTube follows Netflix, will reduce video resolution to handle internet load

Coronavirus: YouTube follows Netflix, will reduce video resolution to handle internet load

The news came after EU commissioner for the digital economy Thierry Breton urged YouTube and Netflix to switch from high definition to the former standard definition that reduces the file sizes of the video that is being streamed.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration.
A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
         

After Netlfix, YouTube has announced that it will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to handle the internet pressure that will soars with millions staying at homes due to coronavirus fears.

The news came after EU commissioner for the digital economy Thierry Breton urged YouTube and Netflix to switch from high definition to the former standard definition that reduces the file sizes of the video that is being streamed.

“While we have seen only a few usage peaks, we have measures in place to automatically adjust our system to use less network capacity,” a Google spokesperson said.

“Following the discussion between Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki and Commissioner Thierry Breton we are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to Standard Definition by default.”

Also read: Netflix to reduce streaming quality in Europe to avoid internet overload

Separately, Netflix will “begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant said in a statement. It is said that this move will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while compromising on the quality.

With wide-ranging lockdowns and quarantines, schools, shops and borders closed and gatherings banned, people across Europe are increasingly turning to the internet to stave off boredom.

But the huge file sizes of high definition offerings from web giants like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO and Amazon are slowing the web, Breton warned.

“Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain,” he said in a tweet Thursday, calling for online platforms to switch to streaming in standard definition instead of HD.

Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of an hours-long network outage that affected Nintendo’s online games and prompted despair from users.

“Only a few days into the coronavirus self-isolation and Nintendo servers are already down... oh dear god,” tweeted one.

top news
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech