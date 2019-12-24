Corsair HS70 to ASUS TUF Gaming H5 Lite: Top gaming headsets for you

tech

A headset is a very important accessory while gaming. It allows you to chat with your friends and teammates when in the game, so that you can strategize and coordinate your moves. While you can use any headset with a mic to communicate online, a gaming headset provides certain features that gamers certainly appreciate:

Corsair HS70

The HS70 is a 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset by Corsair. It is considered one of the best because of its mic quality, sound and comfort which are the main factors to consider when looking at a gaming headset. The HS70 has memory foam ear cups that are adjustable allowing it to fit all kinds of head shapes. It boasts of 50 mm neodymium speaker drivers that provide crisp and precise audio, especially in games. As it is a wireless pair of headset, you don’t have to worry about any wires getting stuck anywhere or the slight weight that comes with the wire. The unidirectional microphone works very well and blocks ambient noise. The HS70 can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Pros:

Great sound quality

The mic is crisp and clear

Good battery life

Can also be used with the PlayStation 4

Cons:

On the expensive side

Virtual 7.1 surround sound is nothing special

Cannot fold

The HS70 is an all-round good headset with a lot of features that gamers would appreciate. They can be used for long gaming sessions without experiencing fatigue.

ASUS TUF Gaming H5 Lite

Boasting of 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers, the ASUS TUF Gaming H5 Lite is a fairly priced gaming headset with a lot of features. It has a tough stainless-steel headband with adjustable ear cups to fit all head shapes. It also comes with the two microphones, one is a traditional detachable boom mic and the other is an in-line microphone that you can use for phone calls. Coming to compatibility, the TUF Gaming H5 Lite can be used with a variety of devices including PC, MAC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and mobile phones. Also, the headset gets an official Discord and Teamspeak certification.

Pros:

Value for money

Airtight chamber design gives immersive audio

Support for multiple platforms

Dual microphones for different use cases

Cons:

Not wireless

Cannot fold

The TUF Gaming H5 Lite by ASUS is a great headset offering a lot of features for its price. The 50 mm drivers make sure that there is no compromise in sound quality while the comfortable ear cups ensure no fatigue in longer gaming sessions.

SteelSeries Arctis 3

The Arctis 3 by SteelSeries is a wired gaming headset that has a lot of hits but a few misses as well. It has 40 mm Neodymium drivers, lower than the Corsair HS70 and TUF H5 Lite, but they sound great. The microphone is retractable and bidirectional. The mic quality is pretty good but since it is bidirectional, it picks up a little ambient noise as well. The ear cups are soft and the weight of the headset is just right for long gaming sessions. The ear cups can also get folded such that they can rest on your neck without interrupting head movement. When it comes to compatibility, the Arctis 3 can be used with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac, as well as with your mobile phone. You can get it in either black or white colour options.

Pros:

Comfortable ear cups and headband

Compatibility with multiple devices

The microphone can be hidden away when not in use

Cons:

May seem a little expensive

Doesn’t fold completely

Smaller driver size

The overall look and feel of the Arctis 3 is quite premium. They have a lot of features that make it a gaming headset. The ear cups are comfortable and can be worn for longer durations.

Cosmic Byte H3

The Cosmic Byte H3 is the cheapest gaming headset in the list. It has 50 mm drivers that get plenty loud while gaming, giving you an immersive experience. The mic might not be the best but it does the job well and you can flip it back when not using it. The cable for these wired headphones is 2.1 metres and is braided. The in-line controller has a volume dial and mic mute button. It is compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, mobile phones, tablets and laptops. There are some LED lights on the headset as well which some people may or may not appreciate. The Cosmic Byte H3 comes in three colour options, Blue, Red and Camo Black.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

The mic can be flipped when not in use

Multi-device compatibility

Braided cable

Cons:

Might be heavy for some

Wired only

Need a separate USB connection if you want to use the LED lights

If you are on a tight budget, the Cosmic Byte H3 is a great headset for gamers. While the appeal of LED lights is subjective, it is good to have them at this price point.

