Coursera, Notesgen to Google Grasshopper: Top educational apps in India

Internet has been an important tool in smart learning for students across different levels and fields. Now there are dedicated platforms and apps for education available directly on smartphones.

Students can find online courses, learning videos, notes, and interact in real-time with teachers through multiple platforms. Here’s a list of the most popular educational apps available on Android and iOS.

Coursera

Coursera is one of the biggest platforms for online courses. Founded by Standford professors, Coursera offers online courses from esteemed universities like Yale, Princeton and more. Coursera also specialises in advanced science like machine learning and deep learning from Stanford.

Download: Android, iOS.

Byju’s

Byju’s offers interactive learning classes for grades starting from 4 to 12. Videos with teachers using visuals like charts, graphics are available on Byju’s. It also offers detailed information on competitive exams like NEET, GMAT, and JEE. Students can find preparation tips, sample papers, mock tests and more on Byju’s for competitive exams.

Download: Android, iOS.

Notesgen

Notesgen is the online alternative for notes written by students. Notesgen also offers assignments, projects, presentations in addition to notes on the app. Students can find material for schools, colleges and competitive exams as well. Here, students can upload their notes for purchase and the amount will be credited to Paytm, PayPal or bank accounts. Students can also earn Notesgen cash by simply registering, uploading and purchasing notes, and more in-app activities.

Download: Android, iOS.

Google Grasshopper

Grasshopper is Google’s app for coding for beginners. Grasshopper features mini games, quizzes, and puzzles to learn coding. The app will also give real-time feedback to users for guidance on coding. Users can also get achievements with each new skill learnt on coding. It starts with “The Fundamentals” on the beginner’s level, and moves to D3 Library for drawing shapes, and to a more complex “D3” level.

Download: Android, iOS.

Meritnation

Meritnation is an online platform offering live interactive classes. Students can interact with teachers live through video calls. Here, students will get a virtual classroom experience with quizzes, chats, assignments, homework and more. Meritnation also offers analytics on one’s performance like their strengths, weaknesses and time taken.

Download: Android, iOS.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 18:36 IST