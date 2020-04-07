e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Covid-19: 72-hour CODE19 hackathon to begin in India on April 10

Covid-19: 72-hour CODE19 hackathon to begin in India on April 10

The contest, to begin from April 10, is expected to see over 3,000 participants with prize money worth $10,000, the foundation said in a statement.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The winners would be announced on April 14.
The winners would be announced on April 14. (REUTERS)
         

California-based Motwani Jadeja Foundation on Monday announced a 72-hour online hackathon called ‘CODE19 to find solutions to India’s challenges against the new coronavirus pandemic.

The contest, to begin from April 10, is expected to see over 3,000 participants with prize money worth $10,000, the foundation said in a statement.

The online hackathon is open to everyone as individuals and teams, without any criteria or age limit. The winners would be announced on April 14.

“CODE19 aims to create qualitative, open-source projects that would help solve the most pressing problems of the Coronavirus crisis in the country,” said Founder-philanthropist Asha Jadeja Motwani.

Projects are divided into eight specific themes: Medical treatment and testing; travel and tourism; mitigation-isolation, protection/masks and social distancing in India; social life, welfare and awareness; research and development; open innovation for COVID-19; education and awareness; and industry.

Code19India is being held in collaboration with Bengaluru-based HackerEarth. The Association of Designers in India (ADI) will help in providing mentors through its network.

tags
top news
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech