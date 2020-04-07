Covid-19: 72-hour CODE19 hackathon to begin in India on April 10

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:20 IST

California-based Motwani Jadeja Foundation on Monday announced a 72-hour online hackathon called ‘CODE19 to find solutions to India’s challenges against the new coronavirus pandemic.

The contest, to begin from April 10, is expected to see over 3,000 participants with prize money worth $10,000, the foundation said in a statement.

The online hackathon is open to everyone as individuals and teams, without any criteria or age limit. The winners would be announced on April 14.

“CODE19 aims to create qualitative, open-source projects that would help solve the most pressing problems of the Coronavirus crisis in the country,” said Founder-philanthropist Asha Jadeja Motwani.

Projects are divided into eight specific themes: Medical treatment and testing; travel and tourism; mitigation-isolation, protection/masks and social distancing in India; social life, welfare and awareness; research and development; open innovation for COVID-19; education and awareness; and industry.

Code19India is being held in collaboration with Bengaluru-based HackerEarth. The Association of Designers in India (ADI) will help in providing mentors through its network.