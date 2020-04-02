e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar

Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar

The app provides information about various initiatives and schemes by the government that raise awareness about the novel coronavirus and other health issues.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The initiative called iBihar.org has also launched a web-based chatbot that provides information about various facets pertaining to the virus outbreak.
The initiative called iBihar.org has also launched a web-based chatbot that provides information about various facets pertaining to the virus outbreak.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Coronavirus cases continue to mount in India. Amid the present scenario, governmental agencies, NGOs and researchers are launching tools to dispense information about the outbreak to the people. Now, an initiative based in Bihar has launched a Covid-19 mobile application and a chatbot for the people in the state.

The mobile application called Bihar ka Sathi app is available for download on the Google Play Store and it provides assistance pertaining to the virus outbreak to the people in Bihar. In addition to Covid-19, the app also provides assistance with respect to complications in pregnancy and unavailability of food.

The app, as per the description available on the website, captures details of the person raising the SOS along with their geo-coordinates, that is their exact location, and shares it with the ‘relevant government department for redressal’. Additionally, the app provides information about various initiatives and schemes by the government that raise awareness about the novel coronavirus and other health issues.

The chatbot provides information in four languages.
The chatbot provides information in four languages. ( iBihar.org )

In addition to the app, the initiative called iBihar.org has also launched a web-based chatbot that provides information about various facets pertaining to the virus outbreak such as latest figures, travel advisories, mythbusters, donation options and professional advice by medical professionals from AIIMS and others in four different languages, which includes English, Hindi, Maithli and Urdu. It sources information from the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health, India.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first app that has been launched in the state. Last month a report said that the Bihar government had designed an app to dispense information about the virus outbreak in the state. The mobile app tracks and monitors under observation in real-time.

“Anganwadi sevikas, panchayat sevaks and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) to go and physically check on a daily basis every individual who has been advised quarantine and update their medical condition on the app provided to them either on their mobile phone or tablets provided to them. Every such worker has been assigned 10 houses per day so that they do their job sincerely,” Bihar’s DMD principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit told HT.

tags
top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech