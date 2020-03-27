Covid-19: Apple offers 90 days free trial for Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:46 IST

Apple is the latest company to offer some of its services for free during the Covid-19 pandemic. Well not technically free but it is instead extending the free trial for its Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X to 90 days.

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X already comes with a 30-day free trial but with the latest update it will be available for 90 days. What’s more, customers who are already on the 30-day free trial for Final Cut Pro X are also eligible for the extended offer. The 90-day free trial for Final Cut Pro X is available now.

As for Logic Pro X, Apple does not offer any free trial option on this application. It’s the first time Apple is offering the Logic Pro X with a free trial and that too for 90 days. The offer for Logic X Pro will be available in the coming days. Interested users can download the free trials for both the softwares from their respective sites.

This offer comes at a time when people are required to stay in due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s also really beneficial for content professionals who wish to get work done at home.

For those unaware, Final Cut Pro X is Apple’s professional video editing application for macOS. Similarly, Logic Pro X also for macOS is a professional recording studio application. Both apps are part of Apple’s Pro suite of software programs. Final Cut Pro X is priced at Rs 24,900 in India, while Logic Pro X costs lesser at Rs 15,500.