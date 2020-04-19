Covid-19: Apple teaches you how to make your own face shield

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 11:02 IST

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, earlier this month, announced that it was building face shields for healthcare workers. While those face shields might be explicitly for medical workers who are on the frontlines of the Covid-19 outbreak, that doesn’t mean that you cannot get your hands on a face shield yourself. The only caveat is that you’ll have to work for it. And to make things easier for you, Apple has shared a document that will give you detailed information as to how you can make your own face shield.

In a document titled ‘Make your own face shield’ Apple has not only detailed the raw material that you require to make your own face shield but it has also shared the exact dimensions of the various components of the face shield. In addition to that, the company has also mentioned the processes that you will require to make your own face shield. The list includes materials such as shield, forehead band and strap and processes such as water jetting, laser cutting and die cutting.

The document is accompanied by another document that gives a step-by-step account of how users can go about making their own face shield. It also lists the checks that people should be careful about while making the accessory.

“These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment,” Apple cautioned in the document.

The new document comes shortly after the company shared a 30-day plan detailing a host of activities that kids can undertake using iPhones and iPads during the Covid-19 lockdown. “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating,” Cook wrote while sharing the worksheet.