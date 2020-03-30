Covid-19: BSNL offers free validity extension, talktime to its subscribers

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:54 IST

BSNL on Monday announced a new scheme for its mobile subscribers. The operator is offering free validity extension and talktime to subscribers whose validity expired during the lockdown period starting March 20 and were unable to recharge for the extension of validity.

BSNL is extending the validity of these users up to April 20 free of cost. The operator is also giving Rs 10 talktime for free to all subscribers whose balance has reached zero during the lockdown period.

“BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services,” Praveen Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL said in a release.

The latest offer from BSNL comes after it announced a special plan for work from home users. The ‘Work@Home’ plan is available to all landline customers for free of cost.

BSNL is giving 5GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds to all its landline users. After the exhaustion of 5GB data limit, speed is throttled to 1Mbps. BSNL has also announced giving 1GB space per email ID along with unlimited download and upload speeds.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the competent authority has decided to introduce promotional standalone Broadband plan ‘Work@Home’ for free of cost to all the existing BSNL’s Landline customers (i.e. not having Broadband) in all the circles (including A&N Circle),” BSNL said in a press release last week.