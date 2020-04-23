e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / How to apply for Instagram account memorialisation

How to apply for Instagram account memorialisation

One can request for account memorialisation by filling up a form. Once memorialised, the account is preserved on Instagram and will stay untouched.

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correpondent
HT Correpondent
Hindustan Times
One can request for account memorialisation by filling up a form. Once memorialised, the account is preserved on Instagram and will stay untouched.
One can request for account memorialisation by filling up a form. Once memorialised, the account is preserved on Instagram and will stay untouched. (Picjumbo)
         

It’s no secret that the entire world is going through a touch phase due to Covid-19 spread. While several thousands are affected already, some of them have even lost their lives. And to remember them several social media websites have account memorialisation feature. Instagram is one of them.

One can request for account memorialisation by filling up a form. Once memorialised, the account is preserved on Instagram and will stay untouched. Even if you have the account password, you won’t be to log in. No changes will be made to the posts and they will remain visible with the audience shared. However, the posts won’t be visible in the ‘Explore’ section. Nothing else can be changed including the privacy settings, profile picture or the bio. Although you can send DMs to the account, there won’t be anyone to read them.

Also read: Facebook, Instagram will now show you where your favourite page posts are coming from

In a bid to remember the ones who have lost lives, Instagram has confirmed it is working on a new account memorialisation page. As a part of it, Instagram will show the ‘Remembering’ text under the person’s name in the account to indicate that he/she has died.

“We’ve been working on these updates for some time, though this is one — among others — that we’ve accelerated in light of COVID-19 to help support our community during a difficult time,” Liza Crenshaw, a spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News. Even the company’s official Instagram Comms account tweeted to researcher Jane Manchun Wong saying that “Yes, we’re making changes to help people identify if an Instagram account belongs to someone who has passed away. We’ll have more to share on this at a later time.”  

Hints of Instagram memorialisation feature we seen a couple of days ago when Wong posted screenshots on Twitter. Although it has been confirmed, it is not for sure when this new feature will go live.  

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech