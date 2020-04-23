How to apply for Instagram account memorialisation

tech

Updated: Apr 23, 2020

It’s no secret that the entire world is going through a touch phase due to Covid-19 spread. While several thousands are affected already, some of them have even lost their lives. And to remember them several social media websites have account memorialisation feature. Instagram is one of them.

One can request for account memorialisation by filling up a form. Once memorialised, the account is preserved on Instagram and will stay untouched. Even if you have the account password, you won’t be to log in. No changes will be made to the posts and they will remain visible with the audience shared. However, the posts won’t be visible in the ‘Explore’ section. Nothing else can be changed including the privacy settings, profile picture or the bio. Although you can send DMs to the account, there won’t be anyone to read them.

In a bid to remember the ones who have lost lives, Instagram has confirmed it is working on a new account memorialisation page. As a part of it, Instagram will show the ‘Remembering’ text under the person’s name in the account to indicate that he/she has died.

“We’ve been working on these updates for some time, though this is one — among others — that we’ve accelerated in light of COVID-19 to help support our community during a difficult time,” Liza Crenshaw, a spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News. Even the company’s official Instagram Comms account tweeted to researcher Jane Manchun Wong saying that “Yes, we’re making changes to help people identify if an Instagram account belongs to someone who has passed away. We’ll have more to share on this at a later time.”

Hints of Instagram memorialisation feature we seen a couple of days ago when Wong posted screenshots on Twitter. Although it has been confirmed, it is not for sure when this new feature will go live.