e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Covid-19: Fake NHS website is duping users into downloading malware

Covid-19: Fake NHS website is duping users into downloading malware

The hackers, as per the report, are targeting people searching for Covid-19 related health tips on UK’s health service website.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
hackers have attached malicious code to three hyperlinks on the fake NHS website.
hackers have attached malicious code to three hyperlinks on the fake NHS website. (AP)
         

Coronavirus-related scams have been on a rise ever since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted. In the past couple of weeks, a number of reports have detailed how malicious scammers are attacking netizens looking for information about the outbreak. Now a new report details how hackers are using a fake health site for duping users into giving up their personal and financial information.

According to a report by Kaspersky (via Daily Mail), hackers are using a fake National Health Service (NHS), which is the UK’s health system tricking users into downloading malware and trojans on their devices.

The hackers, as per the report, are targeting people searching for Covid-19 related health tips on UK’s health service website. When a user clicks on a link on the fake NHS website, a malicious piece of code, in this case, a trojan is downloaded on the victim’s system which then seals passwords, user IDs and financial information and sends them to the attackers.

As per the report, hackers have attached malicious code to three hyperlinks on the fake NHS website. This includes How to avoid infection, Advice about staying at home and Use the 111 Coronavirus service. When a user clicks on one of these links, a pop-up window asks them if they want to save a file called ‘Covid-19’.

When the users click on the ‘Save File’ option, a file containing a stealer trojan is downloaded on their system. This trojan then steals passwords, credit card data and other important information from the victim’s system and sends it to the cybercriminals.

“We are seeing a spread in COVID-19 messaging to trick people into opening malicious links or attachments and downloading malware,” Yury Namestnikov, head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team said in a statement to the publication.

The cyber security firm recommends frequently installing OS updates and using complex passwords for various online accounts for preventing such attacks.

tags
top news
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech