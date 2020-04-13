e-paper
Home / Tech / Covid-19: Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Covid-19: Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Previously, Google had announced an over $800 million commitment towards efforts to tackle Covid-19 pandemic that claimed thousands of lives globally.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:04 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to non profit organisation ‘Give India’ for Covid-19.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to non profit organisation ‘Give India’ for Covid-19.(REUTERS)
         

Google chief Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to Give India, matching Google’s earlier donation to the non-profit organisation for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg’s Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families...,” Give India said in a tweet.

Previously, Google had announced an over $800 million commitment towards efforts to tackle Covid-19 pandemic that claimed thousands of lives globally. This includes $200 million investment fund for NGOs and banks to help small businesses access capital.

Besides, Google has also teamed up with Apple to work on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the pandemic in India. Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore -- by far the highest by any corporate. Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts like providing sanitizers, masks and meals to people.

Paytm, in a separate statement on Monday, said it has contributed 4 lakh masks and 10 lakh hygiene products to army, CRPF and health workers fighting Covid-19. These authorities would distribute them to the personnel working in the frontline to help control the outspread, it added.

“The company hopes that its contribution of masks and hygiene products including soaps, hand-washes, sanitizers, and rubs would help all volunteers and workers stay safe during these tough times,” the statement noted.

The death toll in India due to the pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

