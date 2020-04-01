Covid-19 lockdown: Samsung India extends warranty support on all products

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:24 IST

Samsung India on Wednesday announced it is extending warranty till May 30 2020 for all the company products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30.

The warrant extension scheme is available on Samsung’s all products including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

The scheme comes at a time when the government has enforced a pan-India lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Samsung, other smartphone companies have also extended the warranty to benefit the customers during the lockdown period.

Oppo last week announced extending the warranty of its all products including phones and accessories such as charger, data cable, and earphones.

“Oppo customers can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till further notice. This initiative is to ensure the well-being of general public,” said the company in a release.

At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That's why, we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/UGEwdRSTwg — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 31, 2020

Realme has extended the warranty till May 31 2020 of products whose warranty was going to expire between March 20 and April 31. It also extended warranty replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased Realme devices between March 15 and April 30.

Apart from smartphones, auto companies have also extended the warranty support for their customers. For instance, Maruti Suzuki said that free service, warranty and extended warranty which were expiring during the lockdown period has been extended till June 30. Tata Motors has also announced a similar scheme.