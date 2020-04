Covid-19: Ola Group donates Rs 5 crore towards PM CARES Fund

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:31 IST

Ola Group on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at a national level.

The group has also committed a sum of Rs 3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states.

‘We salute the relentless efforts of the Government and humbly extend our contribution of Rs 5 crore to the PM CARES Fund and a sum of Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states to support COVID-19 relief measures across the country,’ Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group said in a statement.

The Ola Group includes various business units including its ride-hailing arm, Ola Mobility, Ola Financial Services, Ola Foods and Ola Electric.

Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’.

The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions.

The Ola Group and its employees have already contributed Rs 20 crore towards this cause.