Covid-19 pandemic: Google Maps shows Takeout, Delivery Shortcut buttons on homepage

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 09:05 IST

While the Coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us to stay inside homes in order to prevent the spread, it has become more than important to for some to rely on food delivery and takeaway services. And Google Maps is doing exactly what is required at this point. The widely used app has started showing nearby stores that offer takeaway and/or delivery right on the homepage, making it a lot easier for users to order their daily meals.

Google’s app now shows two Shortcut buttons of ‘Takeout’ and ‘Delivery’, as spotted by 9to5Google. These Shortcut buttons are the same as others such as restaurants, gas stations, coffee shops and more, which you usually see at the top on the homepage. What’s worth adding is that these two buttons have been there in Google Maps since quite some time but were hidden under several clicks and taps. It is now that these have been pushed up.

Tapping on any of the two Shortcut buttons will navigate users to ‘takeout’ and ‘delivery’ keywords in Google Map’s local business listings. And based on the listing, you can always order food from inside the app – another feature that has been there since months.

The two shortcut buttons in Google Maps are said to be live in the US for both iOS and Android versions. We believe that this change will also reach other countries including India where the coronavirus cases and deaths are on the rise every day. The only question remains is WHEN? As per the report, the new Shortcuts have also started showing up in France.

Google Map’s new Shortcut buttons are yet another push by the search giant towards making lives easier for end customers during the pandemic. The tech giant has already launched its Covid-19 website for making users aware about the disease. Some other efforts include adding extra details about the pandemic in SOS Search results, showing relevant YouTube videos on homepage, teaming up with California governor for giving free Wi-Fi and Chromebooks to families and students and more.