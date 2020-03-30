e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / COVID-19: Rs 2.5-cr grant challenge for medtech entrepreneurs

COVID-19: Rs 2.5-cr grant challenge for medtech entrepreneurs

The challenge provides a grant of Rs 2.5 crore for medtech entrepreneurs and others who come up with an innovative solution to bridge the demand-supply gap in ventilators, PPE like masks, hand sanitisers and others and respiratory solutions.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 08:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
The window for innovations is open for 30 days starting March 20.
The window for innovations is open for 30 days starting March 20.(Bloomberg)
         

In order to speedily augment the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) on Sunday threw a challenge #Innovate2BeatCOVID for medtech entrepreneurs.

Teaming up with ATE Chandra Foundation in his personal capacity, MIF founder and Marico Ltd chair Harsh Mariwala announced a grant of Rs 2.5 crore for medtech entrepreneurs and others who come up with an innovative solution to bridge the demand-supply gap in ventilators, PPE like masks, hand sanitisers and others and respiratory solutions that can help the medical community in treating cornavirus positive patients and also prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The time is right for us to step in and play a catalytic role by enabling India’s best innovative minds to contribute meaningfully towards easing the healthcare community pressure and help save lives,” Mariwala said.

“Through this grand challenge initiative, we are igniting the creative instinct of Indian innovators, who, we are confident, will rise to the challenge of providing novel solutions, which will be affordable, simple, safe, scalable and sustainable,” Raghunath Mashelkar, MIF Governing Council Chairperson, said.

According to MIF, the window for innovations is open for 30 days starting March 20.

tags
top news
US says H-1B cap for 2021 reached; all 65,000 visas taken
US says H-1B cap for 2021 reached; all 65,000 visas taken
Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase
Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1000-mark, says govt; toll rises to 27
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1000-mark, says govt; toll rises to 27
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘US won’t pay for your protection’: Donald Trump to Prince Harry, Meghan
‘US won’t pay for your protection’: Donald Trump to Prince Harry, Meghan
Modi 1.0 will help Modi 2.0 deal with the pandemic | Opinion
Modi 1.0 will help Modi 2.0 deal with the pandemic | Opinion
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech