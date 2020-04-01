Covid-19: TikTok donates 400,000 hazmat suits and 200,000 masks in India

tech

ByteDance-owned TikTok on Wednesday announced it is donating Rs 100 crore towards medical equipment in India. The assistance includes 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks aimed at helping health professionals in India fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,” said the company in a blog post.

TikTok said its assistance covers local and state medical workers as well.

Companies and individuals from all walks of life are extending a helping hand as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic. Tech companies have been taking extra initiatives.

Earlier, Xiaomi announced donating lakhs of N95 masks to state governments. The company on Tuesday pledged Rs 15 crore contribution towards India’s fight against the Covid-19.

Paytm earlier this week announced pledging Rs 500 to the PM-CARES Fund. PhonePe also committed Rs 100 crore for the cause.

“We will also contribute up to Rs 10 for every payment transaction using the Paytm app and instruments. This money would be directly sent to the PM-CARES fund. Paytm commits to doing everything in its power to support the efforts of our government in coming out of this crisis,” Madhur Deora, President – Paytm said in a release.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation have also pledged to donate essential medical supplies to India. The first batch of supplies has already arrived in India.