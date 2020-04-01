COVID-19: Vodafone Idea, BSNL change network operator names to create awareness

tech

The Indian government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. As the COVID-19 cases continue to mount in the country, state-run BSNL and Vodafone-Idea have changed their network operator names to create awareness about the virus outbreak in the country.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has changed its network operator name to ‘BSNL Stay at Home’, while Vodafone-Idea has changed its network operator name to ‘Vodafone Be Safe’.

Apart from changing their network operator names, both the telecom operators have also introduced plans and data packs for their subscribers in India. BSNL has introduced a special Work from Home plan for all its landline customers as a part of which it is offering 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps. Once this limit gets exhausted, the network speed will reduce to 1Mbps. Subscribers also get 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed as a part of this plan.

Additionally, the company is giving Rs 10 talktime for free to all subscribers whose balance has reached zero during the lockdown period. Subscribers can avail this offer until April 20.

Vodafone, on the other hand, has introduced a Rs 95 all-rounder plan as a part of which it is offering 74 talktime, local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second, and 200MB of data for 28 days.