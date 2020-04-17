Covid-19: Vodafone Idea extend incoming service for select customers free of cost

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:54 IST

In a bid to let feature phone, prepaid customers stay connected during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has decided to extend provision of unrestricted incoming service. The free of cost extension by the firm is valid to May 3rd, 2020. This means users of both Vodafone and Idea will be able to receive incoming calls even after their validity of their plan expires before May 3rd.

Vodafone Idea states that this incoming validity extension will be credited in the accounts of all eligible customers in the coming days. Worth adding here is that customers availing Vodafone Idea’s services can continue to recharge their accounts using the app (MyVodafone App, MyIdea App), company website or e-wallets including Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and more.

Also read: Vodafone Idea launches ATM and SMS recharge facilities for users

“Our endeavor is to ensure that all our customers remain connected at all times without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. In order to ensure that consumers stay connected during this extended lock down, we are extending the incoming service validity of 90 mn consumers till May 3rd. This would effectively mean that these consumers can use their phones for receiving incoming calls unhindered,” said Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea in a statement.

Also read: Vodafone Idea offers extended validity, Rs 10 talktime to feature phone users

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea launched three new new plans in its Value Added Segment (VAS) services. Available only for the Mumbai circle for now, these plans cost Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 and offer caller tunes and other validity benefits.