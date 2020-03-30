COVID1-9: Cybersecurity firm K7 Computing gives products at no cost

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:07 IST

Domestic cybersecurity firm K7 Computing on Sunday said that it is providing cybersecurity products for use at no cost for laptops, desktops, Android smartphones and endpoint protection in the organisations amid the lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak..

The company is also extending this offer to every coronavirus affected country worldwide.

“We would contribute for the cyber safety of all consumers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during this critical time,” Kesavardhanan J, Founder of K7 Computing, said in a statement.

The company has made its popular cybersecurity product K7 Total Security and K7 Mobile Security completely free for individuals and K7 Cloud Endpoint Security free for SMEs in the country for as long as required.

The real-world telemetry data from K7 Labs for the period February 2 to March 25 shows that there is a 30 per cent increase in cyber attacks with 1,756 blocked malicious instances specifically using the Covid-19 theme.