e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Cowen analyst reveals Apple’s big plans for iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9

Cowen analyst reveals Apple’s big plans for iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9

Apple is rumoured to launch an affordable iPhone in the first half of the year. Here’s the latest update on the upcoming iPhone SE aka iPhone 9.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iPhone SE 2 is coming soon
iPhone SE 2 is coming soon(Apple)
         

2020 is going to be another crucial year for Apple. Even as the company is making progress in the services business, its hardware, primarily driven by iPhones, is going to play a big role. This year, Apple is widely rumoured to launch a cheaper iPhone, dubbed as iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE in the first half of the year. The phone is likely to help Apple’s regained momentum in the smartphone business.

According to Krish Sankar, a noted analyst at Cowen, Apple will produce at least six million units of iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 between January 1 and March 31. He adds the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 will be priced around $475 (Rs 33,880 approximately) and may contribute to 12% of iPhone production in the second quarter of the year.

Sankar’s comments are in the line with the recent reports that Apple is going to begin mass production of the cheaper iPhone in February. Reports suggest Apple iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE could be launched by the end of the next month. Availability is likely to follow soon in March.

“Warm reception for the iPhone 11 & bullish investor sentiment on the smartphone market has led to expectations for iPhone unit Y/Y growth in CY20 especially with the SE2 (despite some cannibalization) and 5G product cycles,” Sankar is quoted as saying.

“Services revenue growth is expected to remain robust with generally stable gross margins (60%+) as rising subs revenues (est. 51% of Services by FY21 vs 44% in FY19) drive multiple expansion,” he added.

Sankar disclosed that Apple produced 70 million units of iPhones for the holiday quarter. About 52 million, roughly 74%, of the total production was for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. He predicted Apple will produce about 43 million iPhone units in the second quarter of this year. This suggests iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models will still dominate the production.

Apple iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 comes at a time when smartphone companies are aggressively chasing the entry-level premium smartphone market. While Samsung is experimenting with Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, Apple has tasted success with more affordable iPhone 11. In fact, its 2018 iPhone XR is still dominating its sales in India. An affordable Apple iPhone SE 2 could further help the company strengthen its position in the segment.

tags
top news
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
Shiv Sena slams Centre over Air India stake sale plan
Shiv Sena slams Centre over Air India stake sale plan
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Why Governor Dhankar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech