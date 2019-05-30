Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart, Xiaomi launch ‘30-day keep or exchange plan’ for Mi TVs

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Xiaomi has announced new deals on its Mi TVs on Flipkart. The scheme is available starting today and will continue till May 31, 2019.

30 Days Exchange Policy on Mi Tvs

Highlight of the deal is the 30-days exchange programme. Customers can buy a Xiaomi TV from Flipkart and if they don’t like the device, they can exchange it for 90% of the value within 30 days.

To avail the scheme, select the TV you wish to purchase. Check for the “30 day keep or exchange plan’ and select it. Next, click on buy now and complete the transaction.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO review

Top deals on Xiaomi Mi TVs

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch: Xiaomi is offering the full HD smart TV for Rs 22,999, down from the original price of Rs 25,999. The smart TV comes with Android TV and supports Google voice search.

Mi 4A Pro HD Android TV 32-inch: The smart TV is available for Rs 12,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

Mi 4X Pro 55-inch: The smart TV with 4K HDR screen is available for Rs 39,999 with a big discount of Rs 10,999.

Mi 4A Pro 49-inch: This device is available for Rs 29,999, down from the original price of Rs 32,999.

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:40 IST