Curated streaming service ‘MUBI’ comes to India

tech

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:48 IST

Popular curated streaming service for movies ‘Mubi’ is now available in India. The streaming service has launched as a dedicated film channel under ‘Mubi India’ which is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 199 for the first three months. Mubi India also comes bundled with Mubi World which is available globally.

Mubi World was previously available in India with one month free trial. The streaming service has now launched a dedicated Mubi India film channel. Once the first three months are over, Mubi India will be available at Rs 499 per month and Rs 4,788 per year. Mubi India is available on the web, iPad, iPhone, Android and Amazon Fire TV. It also comes as an app on LG, Sony and Samsung smart TVs.

Unlike other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, Mubi differs as it offers curated content for viewers. Films on Mubi are hand-picked from a set of new directors to award-dinners. Mubi refreshes its collection with a new film daily. Another interesting feature is that films on Mubi have a shorter self-life than other streaming platforms. Mubi offers a catalogue of “beautiful, interesting, incredible movies” with mainstream titles rarely showing up.

For Mubi India, the company has partnered with FilmKaravan, NFDC, PVR Pictures, Shemaroo, and Ultra. Some of the films users can expect from Mubi India include Om dar-b-dar, Binnu ka Sapna and Duvidha. Mubi India users will also have access to Mubi World catalogue including films like 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight.

Guneet Monga, Oscar-winning film producer, who is now a content advisor in Mubi said, “MUBI’s human approach to curation is refreshingly simple and each day it is guaranteed that you will be able to watch a beautiful, interesting film. I’m thrilled we have launched a dedicated channel for Indian cinema as it means that film lovers can now watch amazing films like Salaam Bombay and Andaz Apna Apna, alongside globally renowned gems like Moonlight.”